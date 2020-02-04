Marvin Kalachman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Marvin Kalachman, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marvin Kalachman, MS is a Physician Assistant in Huntsville, AL.
Marvin Kalachman works at
Locations
Behavioral Sciences Of Alabama810 Shoney Dr SW Ste 120, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 883-3231
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, attentive, knows his meds. Listens which is a big plus these days. Always know I’ll get help when I have an appt.
About Marvin Kalachman, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1659370864
Frequently Asked Questions
Marvin Kalachman accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans.
Marvin Kalachman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Marvin Kalachman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marvin Kalachman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marvin Kalachman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.