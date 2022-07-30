Dr. Alvarez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Alvarez, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Alvarez, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Friendswood, TX.
Dr. Alvarez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alvarez Psychological Services P.c.1506 E Winding Way Dr Ste 210, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 482-0801
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez?
Our children truly enjoyed her sessions, she taught them how to have boundaries and to stay out of the drama. She encouraged them to focus on being a kid. She did an excellent job of protecting the children from a very toxic coparent. The children have seen several other mental health professional over the past decade & she was the only one who could handle this degree of conflict.
About Dr. Mary Alvarez, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972580876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.