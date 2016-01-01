Mary Ann Coverdell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Ann Coverdell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Ann Coverdell, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Mary Ann Coverdell works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Mary Ann Coverdell, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1609050681
Education & Certifications
- Missouri State University
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Ann Coverdell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mary Ann Coverdell using Healthline FindCare.
Mary Ann Coverdell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Ann Coverdell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ann Coverdell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ann Coverdell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ann Coverdell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.