Mary Flickinger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Flickinger, LPCC
Overview
Mary Flickinger, LPCC is a Counselor in Amelia, OH.
Locations
- 1 1324 State Route 125 Ste 202, Amelia, OH 45102 Directions (513) 752-5103
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
MaryAnn is really good. She is very kind, compassionate and a great listener. Yet, that is the price of admission in this field. What sets her appart is the realistic, practical and sound advice she is able to provide thanks her knowledge, intuition and lots of diverse experiences. Thank you MaryAnn for your guidance and support this past couple of challenging years!
About Mary Flickinger, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1518996362
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Flickinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Flickinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Flickinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Flickinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Flickinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.