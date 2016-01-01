Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ann Scafidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC
Overview
Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Clifton, NJ.
Mary Ann Scafidi works at
Locations
-
1
Mary Ann Scafidi, Ed.S.1030 Clifton Ave Ste 209, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 473-7488
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Ann Scafidi?
About Mary Ann Scafidi, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801977210
Education & Certifications
- Montclair State College
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Ann Scafidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Ann Scafidi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Ann Scafidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Ann Scafidi works at
Mary Ann Scafidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ann Scafidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ann Scafidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ann Scafidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.