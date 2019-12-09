Mary Archibald, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Archibald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Archibald, LMHC
Overview
Mary Archibald, LMHC is a Counselor in Pensacola, FL.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3250 W Navy Blvd Ste 206, Pensacola, FL 32505 Directions (850) 293-9026
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Archibald?
Mary is a smart, caring, and wonderful therapist.
About Mary Archibald, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790822336
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Archibald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Mary Archibald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Archibald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Archibald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Archibald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.