Mary Arvizu accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Arvizu, MFT
Overview
Mary Arvizu, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Mary Arvizu works at
Locations
-
1
Kathleen C Fenn Marriage and Family Therapy Inc.2212 F St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 444-4014
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Arvizu?
About Mary Arvizu, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154604080
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Arvizu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Arvizu works at
2 patients have reviewed Mary Arvizu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Arvizu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Arvizu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Arvizu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.