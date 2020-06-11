See All Nurse Practitioners in New Haven, CT
Mary Ellen Baldino, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.3 (3)
Overview of Mary Ellen Baldino, APRN

Mary Ellen Baldino, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Haven, CT. 

Mary Ellen Baldino works at Yale University School of Medicine in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Ellen Baldino's Office Locations

    Yale University School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 (203) 200-2255
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 11, 2020
    Switched to her from another provider and so glad I did. She has the greatest bedside manner and really listens and helps you figure out what’s going on. Hoping she continues to practice for many more years!!!
    About Mary Ellen Baldino, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417958364
