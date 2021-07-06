See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Blatt, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Blatt, OD

Dr. Mary Blatt, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.

Dr. Blatt works at EYE PHYSICIANS OF ST LOUIS in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Blatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    STL Vision
    6680 Chippewa St Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 351-0101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Eye Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2021
    There was no wait. Her communications were first rate and she did a careful exam. I strongly recommended her
    Muriel Hartz — Jul 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Blatt, OD
    About Dr. Mary Blatt, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437154499
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Alban's Va Hospital, New York
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Blatt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blatt works at EYE PHYSICIANS OF ST LOUIS in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Blatt’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blatt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

