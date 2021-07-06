Dr. Mary Blatt, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Blatt, OD
Overview of Dr. Mary Blatt, OD
Dr. Mary Blatt, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Optometry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry.
Dr. Blatt works at
Dr. Blatt's Office Locations
-
1
STL Vision6680 Chippewa St Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63109 Directions (314) 351-0101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blatt?
There was no wait. Her communications were first rate and she did a careful exam. I strongly recommended her
About Dr. Mary Blatt, OD
- Optometry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Alban's Va Hospital, New York
- University of Missouri / Saint Louis Campus / College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blatt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blatt accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blatt speaks Spanish.
