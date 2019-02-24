See All Psychiatrists in Weatherford, TX
Mary Brown, LPC

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Weatherford, TX
Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Brown, LPC

Mary Brown, LPC is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weatherford, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1706 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 599-8040
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2019
    I have been a client of Mary Ann Brown since 2009. She has helped me throughout the years and helped my husband when he was terminally ill. I consider her not only as a wise counselor, but a dear friend. She is always very professional and yet warm and friendly. There were times when her advice was not what I wanted to hear, but what I needed to hear and needed to do.
    TX — Feb 24, 2019
    Photo: Mary Brown, LPC
    About Mary Brown, LPC

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023187861
    Frequently Asked Questions

