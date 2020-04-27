See All Gastroenterologists in Williamsville, NY
Mary Ciechoski, NP

Gastroenterology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Ciechoski, NP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. 

Mary Ciechoski works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Associates LLP
    60 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 626-5250

Admitting Hospitals

  • Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
  • Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • Independent Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 27, 2020
    I have been under Mary Ciechoski’s care for 15+ years. I started with her for routine gastric issues and testing. In time, I developed more serious problems, and she continues to be there for me, helping me get through this with excellent care and kindness, answering my many questions and always treating me with patience and respect. She is an exceptional medical provider. I recommend Mary to anyone needing fine gastroenterology care.
    Valerie Mikol — Apr 27, 2020
    About Mary Ciechoski, NP

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1740245992
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartwick College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Ciechoski, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ciechoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Ciechoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Ciechoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Ciechoski works at Gastroenterology Associates LLP in Williamsville, NY. View the full address on Mary Ciechoski’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Mary Ciechoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ciechoski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ciechoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ciechoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

