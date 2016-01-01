Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Mary Connor, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Connor, CRNP

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
Brought to you by

Overview of Mary Connor, CRNP

Mary Connor, CRNP is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Mary Connor works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Rehab Associates
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Connor?

    Photo: Mary Connor, CRNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Connor, CRNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Connor to family and friends

    Mary Connor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Connor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Connor, CRNP.

    About Mary Connor, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972774065
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Connor accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mary Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Connor works at Jefferson Rehab Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Mary Connor’s profile.

    Mary Connor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.