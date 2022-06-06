See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Mary Parks, APRN

Family Medicine
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Parks, APRN

Mary Parks, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. 

Mary Parks works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Parks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial
    8960 Colonial Center Dr Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 900-9712

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Mary Parks, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1790735736
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Mary Parks, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mary Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mary Parks works at Lee Physician Group - Primary Care at Colonial in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Mary Parks’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Mary Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Parks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

