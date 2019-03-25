See All Family Doctors in Denton, TX
Mary Crouse, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Crouse, FNP-BC

Family Medicine
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Crouse, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denton, TX. 

Mary Crouse works at NP CARE CLINIC in Denton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    NP Care Clinic
    2501 W Oak St Ste 101, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 293-2714
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 11:00am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Andropause
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Andropause
Autoimmune Endometriosis
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Andropause Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
BioTE® Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Major Depressive Disorder-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disturbance-Related Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Women and Fetal Imaging Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Crouse?

    Mar 25, 2019
    MBC is a very helpful, caring practitioner. I have been seeing her for about 5 years, ever since I moved to Denton. I trust her with all my medical needs (routine and illnesses).
    — Mar 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Crouse, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Crouse, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Crouse to family and friends

    Mary Crouse's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Crouse

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Crouse, FNP-BC.

    About Mary Crouse, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841437597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At Ar
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Crouse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Crouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Mary Crouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Crouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Crouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Crouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Crouse, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.