Mary Cryer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Cryer, NP
Overview of Mary Cryer, NP
Mary Cryer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nipomo, CA.
Mary Cryer works at
Mary Cryer's Office Locations
-
1
Monarch Health Center1560 Mesa Rd Ste 100, Nipomo, CA 93444 Directions (805) 614-5640Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Clinic at Peach1250 Peach St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 543-4043
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Cryer?
About Mary Cryer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1912366790
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Cryer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Cryer works at
Mary Cryer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Cryer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Cryer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Cryer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.