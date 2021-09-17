See All Clinical Psychologists in Mcallen, TX
Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mcallen, TX. 

Dr. De Ferreire works at International And Multicultural Psychological Services in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Intl. and Multicultural Psychological Services P. C.
    507 W Nolana Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 688-6229

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. De Ferreire?

Sep 17, 2021
I visited with her and actually appreciated that she was straight to the point. And she was also extremely knowledgeable in her explanations for past and present life situations. I would definitely recommend her if you are an open minded person and are willing to accept constructive criticism about yourself and others closely around you.
— Sep 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Ferreire to family and friends

Dr. De Ferreire's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. De Ferreire

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD.

About Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Chinese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306021555
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Ferreire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. De Ferreire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Ferreire works at International And Multicultural Psychological Services in Mcallen, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Ferreire’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. De Ferreire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Ferreire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Ferreire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Ferreire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mary De Ferreire, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.