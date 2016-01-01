Mary Dortenzo is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Dortenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Dortenzo
Overview of Mary Dortenzo
Mary Dortenzo is a Nurse Practitioner in Aiken, SC.
Mary Dortenzo works at
Mary Dortenzo's Office Locations
Family Medcenter216 EDGEFIELD AVE NW, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 220-0512
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Mary Dortenzo
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215105085
Mary Dortenzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Dortenzo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Dortenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
