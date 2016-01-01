Mary Eck, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Eck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Eck, MFT
Overview
Mary Eck, MFT is a Counselor in Merced, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 50 Alpine Dr, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 722-8062
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Eck, MFT
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1114935285
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Eck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Eck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Eck speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Eck. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Eck.
