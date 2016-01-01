See All Counselors in Merced, CA
Mary Eck, MFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mary Eck, MFT

Counseling
1.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mary Eck, MFT is a Counselor in Merced, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    50 Alpine Dr, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 722-8062
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mary Eck?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Eck, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Mary Eck, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mary Eck to family and friends

    Mary Eck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mary Eck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mary Eck, MFT.

    About Mary Eck, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114935285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Eck, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Eck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Eck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mary Eck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Mary Eck. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Eck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Eck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Eck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mary Eck, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.