Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Eileen Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW
Overview
Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW is a Counselor in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Mary Eileen Cole works at
Locations
-
1
Cole Counseling Center24113 W Lockport St, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (815) 254-6112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Eileen Cole?
Eileen has been amazing for me during a horrible time in my life. She has been a blessing. It's very obvious that she truly cares about her clients and goes above and beyond to help. She has helped teach me a great deal about myself. Ms. Cole is very professional and makes you feel very comfortable in her office and while engaged in conversation. I am very grateful that my wife and I have met her.
About Mary Eileen Cole, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1528112851
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Eileen Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Eileen Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Eileen Cole works at
19 patients have reviewed Mary Eileen Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Eileen Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Eileen Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Eileen Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.