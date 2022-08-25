See All Nurse Practitioners in Santa Fe, NM
Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP

Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Fe, NM. 

Mary Ellen Lopez works at Mariposa Health & Beauty Spa in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Ellen Lopez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mariposa Health & Beauty Spa
    2019 Galisteo St Ste M5, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 699-9466
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 25, 2022
    I have been going to Mary Ellen for years. One experience with her I won't forget is: I had a fall and several months later my wrist was still hurting. I went in to see her, she had me do X-rays and noticed something wasn't right. Instead of blowing it off and calling a sprain and telling me to pop Advil, she researched and discovered I had KIenbock's disease. She is always going over and beyond and her willingness to go over and beyond is awesome. She is friendly, thorough, and caring. I have also been going to her for Vitamin IV's and the ambiance in the office is very calming. She and her staff are beyond amazing. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
    Amy D — Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP
    About Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659349298
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Ellen Lopez, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Ellen Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Ellen Lopez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Ellen Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Ellen Lopez works at Mariposa Health & Beauty Spa in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Mary Ellen Lopez’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Mary Ellen Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Ellen Lopez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Ellen Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Ellen Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

