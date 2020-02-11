See All Family Doctors in Fredericksburg, VA
Mary Esancy, NP

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Mary Esancy, NP

Mary Esancy, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Mary Esancy works at Pratt Medical Group - T. Stacy Lloyd Campus in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Esancy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pratt Medical Group - T. Stacy Lloyd Campus
    1451 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 361-2040
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2020
    I called on Monday to get an appointment and I was actually seen on that same Monday. No wait time, Mary listened to my health concerns, and immediate sent me for blood work. She is outstanding and has excellent skills and shows empathy for the patient. I would highly recommend her.
    Joanne — Feb 11, 2020
    Photo: Mary Esancy, NP
    About Mary Esancy, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649751975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Esancy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Esancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Esancy works at Pratt Medical Group - T. Stacy Lloyd Campus in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Mary Esancy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Mary Esancy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Esancy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Esancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Esancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

