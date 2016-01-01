See All Counselors in Tustin, CA
Mary Fernandez, MFCC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mary Fernandez, MFCC is a Counselor in Tustin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    18002 Irvine Blvd Ste 104, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 544-9255
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mary Fernandez, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720023492
