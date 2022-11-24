Overview of Dr. Mary Fisher, OD

Dr. Mary Fisher, OD is an Optometrist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Fisher works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.