Mary Freyer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mary Freyer, NP

Mary Freyer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Mary Freyer works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Freyer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids
    100 Michigan St NE Fl 10MC085, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-1925
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Dec 03, 2022
    Was very informative. Gave all information needed and then some. Was personal
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Mary Freyer, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1740434398
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Freyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Freyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Freyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Freyer works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Hematology/Oncology) - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Mary Freyer’s profile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Freyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Freyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

