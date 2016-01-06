Dr. Mary Gansle, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gansle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gansle, PHD
Dr. Mary Gansle, PHD is a Psychologist in Portland, TX.
Dr. Gansle works at
Mary Ann Gansle Sole Mbr.1700 Wildcat Dr Ste D, Portland, TX 78374 Directions (361) 445-4080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
She spoke very well about my son's overall issues and explained it in detail. Had no issues with her or her staff or from the final result. Truly appreciate to finally learn what was going on with my son compared to the time he has spent with the school and them unable to determine what was wrong with him.
- Psychology
- English
- 1386921674
