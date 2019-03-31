Dr. Mary Gardner, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gardner, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Mary Gardner, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Gardner works at
Locations
Gardner Psychological Associates Inc.203 N Wabash Ave Ste 1805, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 372-3322
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mary Gardner has an excellent reputation in the field of child custody. She does thorough investigations and has a keen eye for deception and personality problems.
About Dr. Mary Gardner, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578721817
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.