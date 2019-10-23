See All Nurse Practitioners in Roseburg, OR
Mary Garwood, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Mary Garwood, FNP

Mary Garwood, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseburg, OR. 

Mary Garwood works at Umpqua Regional Med Ctr Family in Roseburg, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Garwood's Office Locations

    Douglas Medical Clinic PC
    Douglas Medical Clinic PC
1813 W Harvard Ave Ste 201, Roseburg, OR 97471
(541) 440-6390
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 23, 2019
    Mary (Christine) Garwood was more thorough than any doctor I've ever had when it comes to my physical state of being. Her friendly manner makes a person comfortable and makes it easy to talk to her. It is also obvious, in her caring manner, that she is concerned for you, and listens to what you have to say. I'm sad that she is no longer with Umpqua Health, and wish I knew where to find her.
    Dave F — Oct 23, 2019
    About Mary Garwood, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437668282
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Garwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Garwood works at Umpqua Regional Med Ctr Family in Roseburg, OR. View the full address on Mary Garwood’s profile.

    Mary Garwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Garwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Garwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Garwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

