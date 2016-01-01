Dr. Mary Gillis, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Gillis, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Gillis, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Gillis works at
Novant Health Neurology & Sleep - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2874
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- Female
- 1245630854
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Gillis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillis, there are benefits to both methods.