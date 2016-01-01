Dr. Mary Godin, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Godin, DPT
Overview of Dr. Mary Godin, DPT
Dr. Mary Godin, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Park Rapids, MN.
Dr. Godin works at
Dr. Godin's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godin?
About Dr. Mary Godin, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1427631787
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Godin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Godin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godin works at
Dr. Godin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.