Mary Halloran-Ruhle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Halloran-Ruhle, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mary Halloran-Ruhle, NPP
Mary Halloran-Ruhle, NPP is a Nurse Practitioner in Schenectady, NY.
Mary Halloran-Ruhle works at
Mary Halloran-Ruhle's Office Locations
Schenectady Mental Health Associates1362 UNION ST, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 374-0295
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Halloran-Ruhle, NPP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730236142
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Halloran-Ruhle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Halloran-Ruhle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Mary Halloran-Ruhle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Halloran-Ruhle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Halloran-Ruhle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Halloran-Ruhle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.