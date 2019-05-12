See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Mary Hettler, OD

Optometry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Hettler, OD

Dr. Mary Hettler, OD is an Optometrist in Wellesley Hills, MA. 

Dr. Hettler works at New England Eye Center in Wellesley Hills, MA with other offices in Brookline, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hettler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New England Eye Ctr
    1 Washington St Ste 212, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 237-6770
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Eye Mds of Greater Boston PC
    1371 Beacon St Ste 100, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-1396

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 12, 2019
    After seeing a string of doctors who were not helpful with a condition I was dealing with, Dr. Hetler was extremely helpful. She listened, explained the approach and each step along the way and told me that she would see make sure I got the help I needed. One of the best experiences in all ways that I've had with any healthcare professional.
    — May 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mary Hettler, OD
    About Dr. Mary Hettler, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134183981
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Hettler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hettler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hettler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hettler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hettler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hettler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

