Mary McCarthy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary McCarthy, RN
Overview of Mary McCarthy, RN
Mary McCarthy, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, KS.
Mary McCarthy works at
Mary McCarthy's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Kansas Hospital4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (931) 588-4778
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary McCarthy?
About Mary McCarthy, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417286840
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary McCarthy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary McCarthy works at
Mary McCarthy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.