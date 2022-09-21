See All Counselors in San Marcos, TX
Mary Kaiser, LPC-S

Counseling
4.7 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mary Kaiser, LPC-S is a Counselor in San Marcos, TX. 

Mary Kaiser works at MK Kaiser MA, LPC-S Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor in San Marcos, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MK Kaiser MA, LPC-S Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor
    705 W Hopkins St Ste 101, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 468-0225
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 21, 2022
    I have been seeing Mary for 5 months. She has been superb at helping me through the most traumatic time of my life. I don't know what I would have done without her! She is honest and blunt, but nice about it. Thank you Mary for everything!
    Rhonda L. — Sep 21, 2022
    About Mary Kaiser, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1588858518
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
