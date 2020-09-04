See All Counselors in Saint Peters, MO
Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD

Counseling
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD is a Counselor in Saint Peters, MO. 

Dr. Kardaszcunningham works at Charlespointe Counseling, LLC in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Charlespointe Counseling, LLC
    115 Piper Hill Dr Ste 103, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 947-2325
    Monday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Harm Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Adolescent Chevron Icon
Sexual Abuse of Child Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spiritual Problems Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Self Pay
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kardaszcunningham?

    Sep 04, 2020
    Mary has helped me tremendously throughout the years. She gives solid advice and truly cares about the well being of her clients. She also has very good intuition. I highly recommend her!
    — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kardaszcunningham to family and friends

    Dr. Kardaszcunningham's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kardaszcunningham

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD.

    About Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447300728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kardaszcunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kardaszcunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kardaszcunningham works at Charlespointe Counseling, LLC in Saint Peters, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kardaszcunningham’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kardaszcunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kardaszcunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kardaszcunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kardaszcunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Kardaszcunningham, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.