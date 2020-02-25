Mary Klemesrud, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Klemesrud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Klemesrud, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Klemesrud, PA is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA.
Mary Klemesrud works at
Locations
Mercyone Beaverdale Family Medicine Clinic4326 Hickman Rd Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50310 Directions (515) 271-6333
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Mary is very thorough, very knowledgeable, and very personable. I would never give her up at this point. She is a great listener, and if she doesn't know something, she will get you the answer. She is the best and so is Jackie!
About Mary Klemesrud, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578840229
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Klemesrud accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Klemesrud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Klemesrud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Klemesrud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Klemesrud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Klemesrud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.