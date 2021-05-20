Dr. Mary Lewis, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Lewis, ED.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Lewis, ED.D is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2121 S Columbia Ave Ste 580, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 982-6524
Brittany Park Therapists5512 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 747-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lewis is a wonderful therapist. She is kind, caring, smart, and has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Mary Lewis, ED.D
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
