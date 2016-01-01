See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Oak Park, IL
Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Lohrmann, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.

Mary Lohrmann works at Oak Street Health Chicago Ave in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Chicago Ave
    18 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302
    About Mary Lohrmann, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649252537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

