Mary Lohrmann, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Lohrmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Lohrmann, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Lohrmann, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Mary Lohrmann works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Chicago Ave18 Chicago Ave, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (877) 572-6414
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Lohrmann?
About Mary Lohrmann, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649252537
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Lohrmann accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Lohrmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Lohrmann works at
Mary Lohrmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Lohrmann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Lohrmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Lohrmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.