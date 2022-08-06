Mary Loya, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Loya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Loya, NP
Overview of Mary Loya, NP
Mary Loya, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Loya's Office Locations
- 1 3537 S Interstate 35 E Ste 210, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 381-1501
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She was very knowledge, and very professional too.
About Mary Loya, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104817436
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Loya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Loya accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Loya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Mary Loya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Loya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Loya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Loya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.