Dr. Madrigal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Madrigal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Madrigal, PHD is a Counselor in Anaheim, CA.
Dr. Madrigal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Older Adult Support & Intervation System1900 E La Palma Ave Ste 101, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 399-3480
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madrigal?
Dr. Madrigal is a loving, caring beautiful person in this world. She is helping me during this difficult time all the while being an excellent professional with a heart. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Mary Madrigal, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1740298819
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madrigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madrigal works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Madrigal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madrigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madrigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madrigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.