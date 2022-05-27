Mary McManus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mary McManus, PMHNP
Overview of Mary McManus, PMHNP
Mary McManus, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Mary McManus' Office Locations
Advanced Practice Mental Health and Wellness630 Chestnut Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 945-1452
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always. She helped me and very nice.
About Mary McManus, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316488836
Mary McManus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary McManus works at
4 patients have reviewed Mary McManus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.