Mary Meiselman, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Mary Meiselman, NP

Mary Meiselman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Maria, CA. 

Mary Meiselman works at Hancock Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Meiselman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hancock Health Center
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 200, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mary Meiselman, NP
About Mary Meiselman, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1912097452
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Mary Meiselman, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Meiselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Mary Meiselman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Mary Meiselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mary Meiselman works at Hancock Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Mary Meiselman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Mary Meiselman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Meiselman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Meiselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Meiselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

