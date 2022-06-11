Mary Merlo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Merlo, APRN
Overview of Mary Merlo, APRN
Mary Merlo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orland Park, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Mary Merlo's Office Locations
- 1 15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 226-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Merlo?
Mary Ann is so caring! She takes the time to listen to me and/or my husband. I am so glad to have Mary Ann in our lives. I trust her and she knows what what. Thank you.
About Mary Merlo, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962892232
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Merlo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Merlo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Mary Merlo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Merlo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Merlo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Merlo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.