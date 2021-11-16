See All Counselors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD

Counseling
2.7 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Mihelich works at Worthy Consults in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Worthy Consults
    5215 E 71st St Ste 1300, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 527-0323
  2. 2
    The Maxey Building
    8810 S Yale Ave # T, Tulsa, OK 74137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 527-0323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Adolescent Counseling
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2021
    She has truly helped me to find the root cause of many traumas and to heal from them She is a lovely, honest and skilled clinician. I felt safe in sharing things I had never been able to share before her. Her office was very accommodating and my children enjoyed visiting with her as well. Its nice to have someone so dedicated on my careteam. A true breath of fresh air.
    F. A. — Nov 16, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1942286646
    Education & Certifications

    • Northeastern Oklahoma Psychology Internship Program
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Mihelich, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mihelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihelich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihelich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

