Mary Millage, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Millage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Millage, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Millage, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Mary Millage works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Office681 Hioaks Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 560-0490
-
2
Chippenham500 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 560-0490Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Millage?
She was able to answer everything I was concerned about and she didnt sugar coat about my health, she is willing to do everything she can for me to make sure I stay healthy. Thank You
About Mary Millage, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588992200
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Nursing
- Longwood University
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Millage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Millage accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Millage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Millage works at
40 patients have reviewed Mary Millage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Millage.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Millage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Millage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.