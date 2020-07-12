See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Mary Millage, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Millage, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Mary Millage works at Chippenham Family Medicine in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Richmond Office
    681 Hioaks Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 560-0490
    Chippenham
    500 Hioaks Rd Ste B, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 560-0490
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anxiety
Depression
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Well Woman Health Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2020
    She was able to answer everything I was concerned about and she didnt sugar coat about my health, she is willing to do everything she can for me to make sure I stay healthy. Thank You
    About Mary Millage, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1588992200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Longwood University
    Undergraduate School

    Mary Millage, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Millage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Millage has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Millage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Millage works at Chippenham Family Medicine in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Mary Millage’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Mary Millage. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Millage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Millage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Millage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

