See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Mary Montemayor-Roces works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1508924655
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Montemayor-Roces, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Montemayor-Roces is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Montemayor-Roces has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Montemayor-Roces works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Mary Montemayor-Roces’s profile.

    Mary Montemayor-Roces has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Montemayor-Roces.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Montemayor-Roces, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Montemayor-Roces appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

