Mary Nara, APN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Nara, APN

Mary Nara, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Mary Nara works at P3 Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Nara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fremont Endocrinology
    9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 844-4846
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 15, 2019
    Always very attentive and friendly, also full of knowledge to help with the things that I need help with ..would definitely recommend her to everyone
    Jerry — Sep 15, 2019
    Photo: Mary Nara, APN
    About Mary Nara, APN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053369272
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Nara, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Nara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Nara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Nara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Mary Nara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Nara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Nara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Nara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

