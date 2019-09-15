Mary Nara, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Nara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Nara, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mary Nara, APN
Mary Nara, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Mary Nara works at
Mary Nara's Office Locations
Fremont Endocrinology9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 844-4846
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always very attentive and friendly, also full of knowledge to help with the things that I need help with ..would definitely recommend her to everyone
About Mary Nara, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1053369272
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Nara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Nara accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Nara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Mary Nara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Nara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Nara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Nara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.