Mary Nolte, MSN
Overview of Mary Nolte, MSN
Mary Nolte, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
Mary Nolte's Office Locations
Optum Primary Care2610 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 522-1133Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
I have been fighting for answers for a long time with my other doctors. I just switched to Optum and saw NP Nolte- she was amazing. She really listened to my concerns and gave me actual answers. I feel heard and well cared for.
About Mary Nolte, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154550036
Mary Nolte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Nolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Mary Nolte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Nolte.
