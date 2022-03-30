See All Nurse Practitioners in Colorado Springs, CO
Mary Nolte, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Mary Nolte, MSN

Mary Nolte, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Mary Nolte works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Nolte's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    2610 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1133
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 30, 2022
    I have been fighting for answers for a long time with my other doctors. I just switched to Optum and saw NP Nolte- she was amazing. She really listened to my concerns and gave me actual answers. I feel heard and well cared for.
    InfertileMyrtle — Mar 30, 2022
    Mary Nolte, MSN
    About Mary Nolte, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154550036
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Nolte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Nolte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Nolte works at Optum in Colorado Springs in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Mary Nolte’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mary Nolte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Nolte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Nolte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Nolte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

