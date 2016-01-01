Dr. Marykathryn Pavol, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pavol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marykathryn Pavol, PHD
Dr. Marykathryn Pavol, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Pavol works at
Dr. Pavol's Office Locations
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 West 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
About Dr. Marykathryn Pavol, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1346203551
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavol accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.