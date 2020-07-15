Mary Pawley, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Pawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Pawley, RN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Mary Pawley, RN
Mary Pawley, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Mary Pawley's Office Locations
Oak Street Health Algonquin Park1731 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40210 Directions (502) 906-2763
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would follow this woman anywhere if she leaves dr Amin I will leave. She’s the reason I’ve stayed her and Ms Tony are amazing and me and my children would be lost without her. We love you Ms Mary love Kristy, Chauvin and Nikiah
About Mary Pawley, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Pawley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Pawley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Pawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Mary Pawley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Pawley.
