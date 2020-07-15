See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Mary Pawley, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Pawley, RN

Mary Pawley, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Mary Pawley works at Oak Street Health Algonquin Park in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Pawley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Algonquin Park
    1731 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 906-2763
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mary Pawley, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1598939852
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Pawley, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Pawley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Pawley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Pawley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Pawley works at Oak Street Health Algonquin Park in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Mary Pawley’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Mary Pawley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Pawley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Pawley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Pawley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

