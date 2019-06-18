Dr. Price has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Price, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Price, PHD is a Counselor in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Anne Tierney Lcsw LLC2065 Delta Way Ste 1, Tallahassee, FL 32303 Directions (850) 656-1822
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
Dr. Price is THE BEST. I've been with her 14 years. She has been the parent I needed, but did not have growing up. She is tough, but also caring and supportive. She has turned out to be right about every person and situation in my life. If you listen and actually take her advice, your life will get better, no doubt. And as a major bonus, she is lightening-quick-witted and funny. She is not for the weak...she is for those who are ready to do the hard work and create change. I honestly don't know where I'd be without her!
About Dr. Mary Price, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1114010832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.